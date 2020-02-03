Mondays for Moms: taking care of emotional and mental health

Lansing (WLNS)—-This week on Mondays for Moms, we’re talking about emotional and mental health, and making sure moms take time to take care of themselves, while still parenting efficiently.

This week we sat down with Karen Gallagher, the owner of the Wellness Institute of Michigan, where we asked her about counseling, how that can mothers who might need some guidance, or advice on how to manege everything going on around you, while also keeping yourself healthy.

In the video above, here why she says, counseling is nothing to be ashamed of, and can really help people assess what’s important, and figure about the best approach, and road map to a healthy day to day.