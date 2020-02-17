Mondays for Moms: Midwifery and Early Pregnancy

Lansing (WLNS)—- This week on “Mondays for Moms” we sat down with a Certified Nurse midwife, Sarah Schultz, to talk about some things you can expect while your pregnant, and throughout the birthing process.

Sarah works at Alliance Obstetrics & Gynecology in Lansing, where they specialize in low risk, lower intervention pregnancies, and offer time for expecting mothers to sit down, figure out how they want to handle the birth.

For more information you find that in the video above, or at their website https://www.alliance-obgyn.com/