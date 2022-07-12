LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Inflation continues to push up prices for everyday household items, but there are plenty of ways to save.

From the kitchen, to the laundry room, and even in the bathroom, many Americans may be flushing dollars down the toilet.

“You have the potential to save thousands upon thousands of dollars a year by making small incremental changes,” said Paul Hope of Consumers Report.

Hope worked on a new review showing how little things can add up to big savings.

“I would say Americans are chronic over users of paper towels,” Hope said.

His family switched from paper towels to cloth ones for light cleanup and says they’re saving close to $600 per year. In addition, if you install a bidet you can cut down on toilet paper and save about $231 a year. And you can save a couple hundred bucks by just turning down the temperature of the water while you’re doing dishes.

“Our testing pretty routinely finds that it cleans every bit as well as the hot setting,” Hope said.

And hope says too many people use too much detergent.

“Most machines don’t need more than about a shot glass worth or 1.5 ounces of detergent to do a really good job,” Hope said.