Mongolia’s top government official steps down amid COVID-19 treatment scandal

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) – Mongolia’s prime minister has resigned following a protest over a hospital’s treatment of a new mother who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, whose Mongolian People’s Party holds a strong majority in parliament, stepped down Thursday night after accusing President Khaltmaagiin Battulga of the Democratic Party of orchestrating a political crisis.

A small protest broke out in the capital Ulaanbaatar after TV footage appeared of a woman who had just given birth being escorted in slippers and a thin robe from the maternity ward to a special wing for COVID-19 patients while holding her newborn.

Mongolia closed its borders last January and has confirmed only 1,592 cases, although many have protested control measures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story