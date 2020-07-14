More businesses affected by Covid-19 pandemic

Child time of Lansing and Hopcat of East Lansing both released statements saying one employee from each business tested positive for Covid-19, both places are temporarily shutdown.

Child time of Lansing is a large day care facility right across the street from Sparrow hospital.

The manager released a statement saying they have notified the families that a staff member has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and they are closing until July 20th.

Hopcat has a sign on their door saying they are taking time to clean and will reopen their doors on July 16th.

They also released a statement saying the employee who tested positive was last in the restaurant on July 5th and is self quarantining.

Ingham county health officer Linda Vail spoke about the outbreak at Hopcat today and says, “contact investigation relative to that individual is on going there is no reason to believe there is a broad public exposure as this happened at other restaurants.”