(WLNS) — Radio stations and others might have drooped him. but Morgan Wallen’s music is still selling.
This comes as the country music star was captured on video using a racial slur.
Media companies like I Heart Radio and CMT dropped his music, but his recent album Dangerous- The Double Album, still topped the Billboard 200 chart for the 4th consecutive week.
His music sales, rose to more than 1,000% last Wednesday, compared to the day before, according to Rolling Stones.
Morgan Wallen’s record sales skyrocket after racial slur controversy
