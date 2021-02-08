Morgan Wallen’s record sales skyrocket after racial slur controversy

(WLNS) — Radio stations and others might have drooped him. but Morgan Wallen’s music is still selling.

This comes as the country music star was captured on video using a racial slur.

Media companies like I Heart Radio and CMT dropped his music, but his recent album Dangerous- The Double Album, still topped the Billboard 200 chart for the 4th consecutive week.

His music sales, rose to more than 1,000% last Wednesday, compared to the day before, according to Rolling Stones.

