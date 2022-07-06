JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 21-year-old motorcyclist from Battle Creek was seriously injured after hitting an object in the roadway, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.

The crash happened on July 4 around 2:44 p.m. in the area of I-94 west near Sandstone Road.

The motorcyclist hit something in the road, which caused him to lose control and crash, the JCSO said.

The man was taken to Henry Ford Health System in Jackson for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and there’s no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, the JCSO said.