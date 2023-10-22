LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help with information regarding a missing person from Hillsdale County, MSP reported Sunday.

Mahrissa Liane Perkins, 30, of the city of Jonesville in Hillsdale County, was reported missing by her parents Saturday. Troopers from MSP Jackson Post responded at about 4 p.m.

Mahrissa is transitioning from female to male and may also respond to the name of Kyle. She may possibly be with a friend in either the Lansing or Jackson area, MSP said.

According to MSP, Mahrissa has autism and is reported to have the mental capacity of a person of about 10 years old. She was last seen at about 5 p.m. Thursday. She is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weights 280 pounds. She has a mustache and most recently was seen with short, green hair.

The agency is asking anyone with information to call MSP Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.