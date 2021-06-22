MSP: Man shot and killed by trooper was unarmed

HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a man who was shot and killed by a trooper near Hamilton Monday was not armed.

MSP Lt. DuWayne Robinson said that though “from all accounts, the suspect was unarmed,” the trooper had reason to believe it was a life-or-death situation. He could not say exactly what that reason was.

The trooper was called to a mobile home park on Oak Road near 132nd Avenue in Heath Township around 3 p.m. Monday on a report of a break-in in progress. The trooper found the suspect in the front yard, MSP said, at which point there was an altercation. The trooper fired one shot, killing the man.

Robinson said that while the trooper’s cruiser was parked in such a way that it didn’t get a clear view of the shooting, the audio recording from the camera is good.

The name of the man killed was not released Tuesday morning. MSP expected to make it public by Thursday.

MSP said the trooper sustained minor injuries to his face in the fight with the suspect.

The trooper, whose name also hasn’t been released, is a veteran officer — though Robinson would not say how many years of service the trooper has. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard procedure.