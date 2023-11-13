HAGAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Both an officer and a suspect were shot in the Coloma area Monday, state police confirmed.

Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Chuck Christensen did not immediately have information about either person’s condition.

It happened on Bundy Road near Thar Road in Hagar Township, west of Coloma. MSP says the Coloma Township Police Department and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office had officers present when it happened.

Authorities have not explained what led up to the shooting.

MSP has been tapped to investigate officers’ use of force, which is standard procedure.