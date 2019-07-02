MSP provides heatstroke safety tips for parents

As the summer season heats up, the Michigan State Police is reminding parents and guardians to prevent accidental heatstroke among children by never leaving a child alone in a car.



On average, every 10 days a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. In more than half of these deaths, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car.



Sometimes babies are so peaceful and quiet in the backseat that we can forget they are even there, and it can be tempting to leave a sleeping baby in the car so we don’t have to wake them up while we quickly run into the store.



Young children are particularly at risk of heatstroke because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s.



When a child is left alone in a car, it can lead to serious injury or death from a heatstroke, even in cooler temperatures.



Download the heatstroke safety tips PDF also available in Spanish to keep your kids safe.