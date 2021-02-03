MSP: Seven stolen diamond rings found during stop on I-94

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they recovered tens of thousands of dollars in stolen jewelry during a traffic stop east of Battle Creek.

The traffic stop happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday on westbound I-94 near 11 Mile Road in Emmett Township.

Lt. DuWayne Robinson, a spokesman for MSP, told News 8 that the driver seemed “nervous.” When the trooper ran his information, it became apparent that the driver’s license was suspended and that he had improper registration and insurance. The driver then gave permission for the trooper to search the car.

That’s when the trooper found seven diamond rings with tags still on them wrapped up in a mask under the driver’s seat.

The rings, MSP says, would have netted about $50,000 on the street.

Stolen diamond rings worth estimated street value of $50K recovered by 5th District (HST) team during I-94 routine traffic stop, Calhoun County. The 31-year-old male driver from Detroit admitted the rings were stolen and was arrested for receiving & concealing stolen property. pic.twitter.com/0icNH3lHeX — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) February 3, 2021

Robinson said the driver, a 31-year-old Detroit-area man, admitted the rings were stolen and said he got them from a friend in his hometown. MSP is now checking with stores around Detroit to find out exactly where the rings came from, Robinson said.

The driver was arrested on a count of receiving and concealing stolen property.