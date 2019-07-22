MSP Trooper at-fault for fatal crash

Infants born to women exposed to high levels of air pollution in the week before delivery are more likely to be admitted to a newborn intensive care unit.

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health found NICU admission increased from about 4% to as much as 147%, compared to infants whose mothers did not encounter high levels of air pollution during the week before delivery.

Researchers analyzed data from the Consortium on Safe Labor, which compiled information on more than 223,000 births at 12 clinical sites in the United States from 2002 to 2008.

Researchers matched air quality data in the area where each birth occurred to the week before delivery, the day before delivery and the day of delivery.

Exposures to traffic-related pollutants on the day before and the day of delivery increased chances of NICU admission by 4%.

High concentrations of organic compounds in the air was associated with a 147% increase in risk of NICU admission.

Previous studies of elevated air pollutants is linked to diabetes and blood pressure disorders.

Earlier research shows links between air pollution and growing slower than normal in the uterus as well as preterm birth.

The study notes that rising NICU admission rates could reach or exceed $3,000 a day which is a financial challenge for families and society.

If the results are confirmed by other studies, limiting pregnant women’s exposure to high levels of air pollutants may reduce NICU admissions.