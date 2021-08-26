MSP troopers hurt while saving two men in Ingham Co. fiery crash

LESLIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Two Michigan State Police (MSP) from Lansing were treated for minor injuries Wednesday, after saving two men involved in a fiery crash.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m., one of the troopers was traveling north on US-127 near Barnes Road when he discovered a three-vehicle traffic crash, in which two of the vehicles were on fire.

The trooper stopped and first went to rescue the driver of a Ford F-150, whose vehicle was on fire. The trooper was successful in his efforts, and the 22-year-old male driver from Lansing was able to be transported via ambulance to Sparrow Hospital.

Other officers both from MSP, Leslie Police Department, Mason Police Department, and Ingham County Sheriff’s Office were able to rescue a 25-year old male from Leslie from a vehicle fire. He was airlifted to Sparrow Hospital.

The driver of a third-involved vehicle, a 19-year old male from Leslie, was also transported via ambulance to Sparrow Hospital.

“From the first trooper to arrive on-scene whose heroic actions are to be commended, to all the subsequent officers who worked cooperatively together to save lives at this very serious crash scene, I couldn’t be prouder of the courage and bravery on display,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “I have no doubt if you asked any of these officers about this incident, they would simply say this act of service and selflessness was merely a part of their job. I, for one, am thankful they were there last night.”

The first trooper to arrive sustained injuries, including minor burns and smoke inhalation, while rescuing the pick-up truck driver. A second trooper was also treated for smoke inhalation.

According to investigators, they believe, the driver of the F-150 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck the other two vehicles head-on. The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.