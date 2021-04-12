MSU: Community language school summer 2021 online classes to begin

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan State University offers a variety of programs for youth, children, and adults year-round.

This summer their 2021 online classes are set to begin in their virtual program for children and adults is designed to target language.

The virtual program will introduce learners to different languages, cultures and focus on communication skills as well. The live classes will be taught via Zoom and by qualified teachers, and meet once a week.

So far, they offer classes for Arabic, ESL, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish.

The registration deadline for the first session is on May 24, 2021.

For more information visit Michigan State University’s Center for Language Teaching Advancement page.