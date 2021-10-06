MSU engineering professor faces sexual assault charges

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An Michigan State University engineering professor is facing three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents show that Yiming Deng was initially charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct on July 14. Documents state that the assault took place in Bath Township.

According to MSU, they are doing their own investigation and were made aware of the charges against Deng late Monday.

MSU policy states that employees need to disclose criminal charges within 72 hours, which Deng did not do.

Deng’s attorney, Mary Chartier, tells 6 News that Mr. Deng will fight against the accusations.

Deng is currently on administrative leave from Michigan State.