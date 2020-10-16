MSU gets $100k grant to study Great Lakes shoreline erosion

The debris of a stairway that collapsed as erosion tore away at this dune along Lake Michigan in Laketown Township. (April 19, 2020 – Luke Stier/WOOD TV8)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is getting a $100,000 grant to study erosion along Great Lakes shorelines.

The lakes have hit record-high water levels in recent years, leading to erosion bad enough to destroy whole houses in some areas.

MSU will study what happens to sand after it is eroded from beaches, dunes, and bluffs by high water or storms.

The grant is one of several announced this week from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, totaling more than $1.1 million.

Other recipients include the University of Michigan, Michigan Technological university, and the cities of Marquette, Detroit, and Grand Haven.