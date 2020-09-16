MSU Head Coach Mel Tucker statement on football season reinstatement

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)- Michigan State University Head Football Coach Mel Tucker is reacting to the news, that he and the Spartans will get to take the football field this fall.

“From daily antigen testing for all of our players, coaches, and staff to extensive cardiac protocols and protection, the Big Ten Conference and Michigan State are leading the charge to put our players on the field safely and competitively,” Tucker said in a statement.

“Our players have been relentlessly training in our strength and conditioning program and we will be ready to compete. Thank you to all our Spartan fans for your support and the Big Ten Task Force and the medical leaders who got us here today. Go Green!”

The 2020 Big Ten football schedule will be announced on a future date. As noted during the press conference on Big Ten Network this morning (Sept. 16), fans will not be allowed in attendance this season at any Big Ten stadium, with a possible exception of student-athlete or staff family members.

In addition, tailgating will not be permitted on Michigan State’s campus.