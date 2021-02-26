MSU lifts student room confinement effective Feb. 28th

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Friday Michigan State University let on-campus students and staff know they were lifting some restrictions requiring physical distancing starting Feb. 28th.

At the end of January MSU officials issued a directive for students to remain in their dorms except for limited circumstances – and that they could be suspended or expelled if they don’t follow the rules.

Students who live on campus were told to remain in their rooms except for:

Picking up meals

Attending an in-person class

Conducting research or going to work

Testing for COVID

Getting medical care

Outdoor exercise with “two people or fewer”

Accessing secure internet

The decision was made as a result of spiking positivity rates of COVID-19 once students got back on campus for the start of the Spring semester.

Friday the university said the final positivity rate for last week was less than 1% among participating students, indicating the decrease was maintained during their first phase of re-engagement. In a letter announcing the lifting of restrictions, Vinnie Gore, Senior Vice President for Residential and Hospitality Services and Auxiliary Enterprises, and Interim Vice President for Student Affairs and Services thanked the community for their participation.

Senior Vice President for Residential and Hospitality Services and Auxiliary Enterprises

Interim Vice President for Student Affairs and Services

Under relaxed guidelines:

Floor study lounges will reopen Friday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.

Residents must continue to abide by the maximum occupancy limits

Masks are required

6 feet social distancing from others

Furniture must remain in placed locations

Overnight guests are prohibited

The university is also issuing a reminder to students that they must abide by the MSU Community Compact, which includes completing a daily health screening form and participating weekly in the COVID-19 Early Detection Program.