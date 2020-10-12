MSU, Michigan announce first football game times

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Are you ready for football? Today Michigan State and Michigan announced the times and dates of their first football games of the season.

The Wolverines will face Minnesota in a primetime match up at 7:30 PM on October 24th.

Meanwhile, The Spartans will take on the Rutgers at Noon, also on October 24th.

The University of Michigan also confirmed the date of their last game of the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes, which will take place December 12th, at Noon.

