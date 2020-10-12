MSU, Michigan announce first football game times

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Are you ready for football? Today Michigan State and Michigan announced the times and dates of their first football games of the season.

🚨 GAME TIME ALERT 🚨



We'll kick off our season at Minnesota in primetime, at 7:30 ET on ABC. pic.twitter.com/1Izpe4WQz0 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 12, 2020

The Wolverines will face Minnesota in a primetime match up at 7:30 PM on October 24th.

Spartan Football kicks off on October 24 at noon on @BigTenNetwork! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/u9KmOOkaSA — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, The Spartans will take on the Rutgers at Noon, also on October 24th.

Also… #TheGame vs. Ohio State has been confirmed:



Noon on Fox. On December 12. pic.twitter.com/23UTcuTU9F — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 12, 2020

The University of Michigan also confirmed the date of their last game of the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes, which will take place December 12th, at Noon.