MSU offers limited-time holiday gift box of Dairy Store cheese

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Michigan State’s Dairy store is one of the most popular spots on campus, but when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normal operations earlier this year, tens of thousands of pounds of MSU Dairy Store cheese were transferred to MSU Extension. In true Spartan fashion, the MSU Product Center got creative in order to turn this into an opportunity for the perfect holiday gift box.

For a limited time, Spartan gift boxes containing two pounds of delicious MSU Dairy Store cheese are for sale online. Each preassembled gift box will contain the Dairy Store’s classic cheddar, along with a mix of other varieties, such as caerphilly, smoked cheddar, colby jack and beaumont, an MSU specialty.

“This is a really excellent opportunity to celebrate the MSU community,” said Mollie Woods, director of the MSU Product Center, which helps Michigan entrepreneurs and businesses develop and launch new product and service ideas. “These specially selected cheeses from the Dairy Store will remind Spartans everywhere of MSU.”

The boxes are $24.99 each, and orders can be placed for delivery or contactless pickup. There is an extra charge for delivery orders, which are shipped via USPS Priority Mail. To place an order for delivery, visit the MSU Dairy Store website.