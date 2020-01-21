MSU “pilot” fall break sparks concerns

In her spare time you can find Carolyn Solomon with a clipboard in hand. No matter how cold it gets, she’s ready to engage the next generation of voters.

“We have to engage in our democracy in order to be one,” Solomon said.

She’s a volunteer with March Forward Michigan to register student voters–something she says is harder now that MSU announced they’re planning a fall break that includes 2020 Election Day.

“I’m concerned because it will be a four day weekend students will go home and consider it a vacation,” she said.

But, MSU student body president, Mario Kakos, said plans of adding a fall break are nothing new.

“This is not a new conversation by any means but this year it picked up a lot of steam, he said.”

And he said most students are on board. “From the students I’ve spoke to it is a resounding yes for a fall break, he said.”

And while some think voter turnout will be negatively impacted, some students aren’t convinced.

“When I initially heard the news about the fall break I also had a feeling that it was weird for it to happen during election day, but then I also realized that a lot of students live close to MSU campus so they’d probably be going home anyways,” said student Darren Incorvaia. “And so I’m not thoroughly convinced that it will influence voter turnout in general.”

Student Raybon Foley also said he thinks it will be good for students. “I feel like that’s definitely going to be good-because the focus should be on the elections. There shouldn’t be anything prohibiting you from going out to vote,” he said.

Michigan will play a big role in the 2020 election– and Solomon says overall she just hopes more people get to the polls.

“I would just like to see increased participation. Period. It’s our country it’s our democracy,” she said.