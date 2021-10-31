MSU police need help finding an 18-year-old

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan State University Police are actively searching for 18-year-old Brendan Santo. He was last seen at Michigan State University’s campus leaving Yakeley Hall on Friday, October 29th.

Santo is not an MSU student but was visiting friends, and police say he may have been walking by the Brody Neighborhood.

He was last seen in grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white converse high-top shoes.

Santo is 5 ’10” and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have any information please contact Detective Sergeant James Terrill at 517-388-6291 or TerrillJ@police.msu.edu.