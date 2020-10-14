MSU Police prepare for the return of college football

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan State University police issued a statement today, in preparation for the start of the football season.

According to officials, In an effort to ensure the health and safety of fans, student-athletes,

coaches, officials, staff, and students, tailgating will be prohibited in all parking lots and

campus spaces this football season

The Michigan State University Police Department will continue to enforce University

Ordinance 21.03, which prohibits the possession of open or uncapped containers of alcoholic

beverages and the consumption of alcoholic beverages in all public areas of lands governed

by the MSU Board of Trustees and in all public areas of campus buildings.

“On home football game days, certain rules are normally suspended,” said Captain Chris

Rozman, MSU Police public information officer. “However, for this football season parking

lots will be closed and there will be no tailgating allowed on campus to help curb the spread

of COVID-19 and to promote a safe environment for Spartans and visitors.”

Police officers will be strictly enforcing the open alcohol ordinance campus-wide, as well as

all other local and state laws, emergency and executive orders, and the MSU Community

Compact to ensure compliance.

“We are encouraging all Spartan fans to watch the upcoming football season from home in a

safe manner,” Rozman added. The MSU Police Department strongly discourages anyone to

commute to campus for the purposes of tailgating.