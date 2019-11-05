MSU police warn of email scam

East Lansing, Mich., — Michigan State University Police Department is advising the community of an email scam that offers gift cards and leaves the victim responsible to pay them off.

The email scammers are offering people “jobs,” by requesting that small tasks be completed.

After the task is finished, the scammer will send checks or electronic transfers to people’s bank accounts or money exchanging apps.

Recipients are asked to purchase gift cards and text or e-mail the gift card number to the person who “hired” them.

After, the victim discovers the checks or funds are fraudulent, they are held responsible by their bank for the money they spent on the gift cards.

Previous investigations have shown the emails and phone numbers used cannot be traced or are from overseas. The funds cannot be recovered and a suspect has not been identified.

In response, MSU Police is advising the following:

1) Never accept a job offer from anyone online, particularly if you did not apply for one.

2) No one at MSU does business or hires people over e-mail. E-mails and web pages can be spoofed to look like legitimate MSU e-mails and websites.

3) Never provide personal information over the internet or the phone, especially bank account information or social security numbers.

4) Never send or wire money to anyone you do not personally know.

5) Police and government agencies will not contact you over the phone and demand money, if you receive a call like this, hang-up.

6) No government agency or business will demand payment in gift cards. If you receive a call or e-mail asking you to buy or redeem gift cards, hang-up.

7) If you are in doubt of an e-mail or phone call you receive, contact the MSU Department by phone that the e-mail is alleged to be from or your local police department. Do not respond to the e-mail or take action on this type of phone call.