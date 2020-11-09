MSU ranks in the top 50 U.S. colleges for environmental sustainability

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University has been ranked in the top 50 most environmentally-conscious colleges in the nation.

That’s according to rankings by The Princeton Review, a college admissions services company that publishes college rankings on a number of topics.

The company reviewed nearly 700 colleges on their commitments to sustainability and environmental education. Michigan State placed no. 35 overall. No other college in the state placed in the top 50.

The rankings were based on a variety of factors on campus, including the use of locally-grown food, access to mass transit, use of renewable energy, and the quality of its environmental studies program.

“MSU’s commitment to the environment is reflected not only in what we learn in the laboratory or field and teach in our classrooms, but also in how we operate,” MSU President Samuel Stanley, Jr. said today, according to the university.

“It’s nice to be recognized once again for how we support sustainability on a daily basis.”