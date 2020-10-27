MSU ranks in Top 100 universities worldwide, Top 50 in the USA

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University got some accolades today when U.S. News released its annual rankings of universities around the world.

Those rankings are based on indicators of a school’s reputation and academic research. It is determined by a number of metrics, including how frequently a university’s research is cited in academic papers.

Michigan State placed #100 worldwide, beating out roughly 1,400 other schools from 86 countries. In the U.S. specifically, MSU placed #45.

MSU did even better in some specific fields, mostly related to biological sciences. Globally, it placed:

#7 in Plant and Animal Science

#22 in Agricultural Science

#29 in Business and Economics

#39 in Environment and Ecology

#48 in Social Science and Public Health

Harvard University took the top spot worldwide. The University of Michigan got the best worldwide ranking in the state at #17. Wayne State University ranked #327.

You can review the rankings by clicking here.