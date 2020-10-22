MSU releases plans for Spring Semester, no Spring Break

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State University today released information regarding its spring semester, amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.
According to a letter to students from University President Samuel Stanley Jr., the spring semester will include more in-person class options for students.
Other spring highlights include:
- Spring semester for undergraduate classes will start as scheduled Jan. 11, 2021.
- Approximately 2,500 additional single-occupancy residence hall spaces will be available to students who want or need to live on campus.
- MSU will offer more in-person classes, with a focus on courses that students need in order to graduate on time.
- MSU will join most of the other Big Ten universities in canceling spring break in 2021.
- The spring calendar will include three midweek days without classes spread throughout the semester to provide breaks for students.
- Undergraduate instruction will end April 23, 2021, and finals week will be held one week earlier than previously scheduled to allow for a weeklong period for graduation ceremonies.
- As part of a COVID-19 testing program, MSU will require participation in the COVID-19 Early Detection Program for students living on campus and undergraduate students coming to campus during the spring semester due to, for example, in-person classes, labs or work. Current program participants, faculty, staff and other student populations will also have the opportunity to continue in the program.
This fall, the university only offered about 40 in-person classes. Stanley hopes to offer about 400 during the spring semester.
Class priority will go to those needing certain classes to stay on track for an on-time graduation.
Most classes will still be offered online only.
“This year has been unlike anything we’ve ever seen, and I’m proud of the hard work our faculty, staff and students have put in to make the best of a Spartan education during this pandemic.
Our faculty and staff have been working diligently to keep our campus safe and continue the world-class education we are trusted to deliver. Our students have remained dedicated to their classes and disciplines all while managing this pandemic with courage and determination. I appreciate that thousands of MSU students are taking action every day to reduce the spread of COVID-19. And I continue to appreciate the dedication and efforts I see in the Spartan community. The leadership shown by our students is extraordinary, and it instills confidence that we can continue to tackle this together.”Samuel L. Stanley, Jr, MSU President