MSU releases plans for Spring Semester, no Spring Break

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State University today released information regarding its spring semester, amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to a letter to students from University President Samuel Stanley Jr., the spring semester will include more in-person class options for students.

Other spring highlights include:

Spring semester for undergraduate classes will start as scheduled Jan. 11, 2021.

Approximately 2,500 additional single-occupancy residence hall spaces will be available to students who want or need to live on campus.

MSU will offer more in-person classes, with a focus on courses that students need in order to graduate on time.

MSU will join most of the other Big Ten universities in canceling spring break in 2021.

The spring calendar will include three midweek days without classes spread throughout the semester to provide breaks for students.

Undergraduate instruction will end April 23, 2021, and finals week will be held one week earlier than previously scheduled to allow for a weeklong period for graduation ceremonies.

As part of a COVID-19 testing program, MSU will require participation in the COVID-19 Early Detection Program for students living on campus and undergraduate students coming to campus during the spring semester due to, for example, in-person classes, labs or work. Current program participants, faculty, staff and other student populations will also have the opportunity to continue in the program.

This fall, the university only offered about 40 in-person classes. Stanley hopes to offer about 400 during the spring semester.

Class priority will go to those needing certain classes to stay on track for an on-time graduation.

Most classes will still be offered online only.