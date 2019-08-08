MSU researchers find one in eight teens are pressured into getting pregnant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Ahead of a community conversation today to discuss gun violence, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announces he has signed a letter calling for immediate Senate action on bipartisan gun safety legislation.

Mayor Schor along with 213 bipartisan mayors across the country signed a letter to the U.S. Senate to take action on gun safety legislation that has alread passed the House of Representatives.

The letter urges the Senate Majority and Democratic Leaders to pass bills to help reduce gun violence.

“We have seen terrible instances of gun violence nationally, and Lansing is not immune," said Mayor Schor. "Today, I joined 213 other Mayors, Democrats, Republicans and Independents, to call on the U.S. Senate to take up and pass commonsense, bipartisan gun safety legislation.”

The two bipartisan bills that have already passed the U.S. House of Representatives are the Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2019 and the Bipartisan Background Check Act of 2019.

The Enhanced Background Checks Act would extend the background check period from three to 10 business days.

The Bipartisan Background Check Act of 2019 would require background checks on all firearm purchases, increase law enforcement ability to trace guns used in crimes and prohibit unlicensed gun transfers through unregulated secondary sales.

Mayor Andy Schor will host a community conversation to discuss gun violence in Lansing and across the country along with the Acting Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green and the Lansing Police Department.

The event takes place on this evening at the Lansing City Hall Lobby which is located at 124 W. Michigan Ave.

WLNS is planning to livestream the event which starts at 6:00 p.m.