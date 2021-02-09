MSU researching the secret of coral survival

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Researchers at Michigan State University are exploring how some corals are able to resist the bleaching effects of a warming ocean.

Corals are animals with hard shells that live in the ocean. They form large, stationary communities called coral reefs, which are home to many other aquatic species. Individual corals also provide a home for algae, which live in its shell and provide it with food.

When ocean temperatures rise, corals can lose their symbiotic algae. This is called bleaching because it turns the coral white. The process leaves the coral weakened and vulnerable to disease and death.

However, some corals survive and recover after bleaching, while others can resist the process completely. During a huge bleaching event in 2015, researchers from the University of Hawaii at Manoa kept tabs on specific corals to see how they responded and recovered. They sent samples to researchers at MSU to find out why some corals resisted bleaching.

The Spartan researchers analyzed the algae in the resistant corals and found chemical differences that set them apart from the algae in coral that were affected by the bleaching. Specifically, in some lipid formations in their cells, the resistant algae used saturated lipids instead of unsaturated lipids. MSU researcher Robert Quinn compared it to the difference between butter and margarine.

This discovery could help save coral reefs worldwide, allowing conservationists to pick out resilient corals and help them spread after bleaching events to create new, hardier coral reefs.