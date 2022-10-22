EAST LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – With one game remaining until Big Ten play begins, Michigan State’s hockey team showed out in a big way on Saturday.

The Spartans scored eight goals, their most in a game since 2013, to win 8-4 and sweep Long Island.

“We’re so focused on the process of creating scoring chances and not giving them (goals) up. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t,” MSU hockey coach Adam Nightingale said. “It was good to see them get rewarded.”

Senior Jagger Joshua scored the first goal of the night, and his first of the season less than four minutes into the game. The next two goals came from Jesse Tucker and Cole Krygier – their first goals of the season as well.

Through six games this season, MSU has had 11 players record goals. ‘Team hockey’ at its finest.

“When you play team hockey and you get a group of guys to do that – these guys have bought in – everyone has got to contribute,” Nightingale said. “The guys have done a good job of making it a team, and we have to keep that.”

After the Spartans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period, Joshua would add two more goals to his total and record his first hat trick as a Spartan.

“I like to think my role is a little underappreciated because I obviously don’t get to get on the score sheet all that often,” Joshua said. “It makes it feel good, that the hard work is worth it. You’re not going to get the bounces every night and you just have to continue to keep working and one day they’ll bounce for you.”

MSU junior defenseman Nash Nienhuis said, “Every single night he’s battling for us and playing a huge role. So, when he contributes offensively, it’s great and we love to see that.”

Nightingale added, “Jagger’s starting to make some more plays and he’s done a nice job of competing and using his size around the net. He’s a big rig to handle and hopefully he keeps going with it.”

With this sweep, the Spartans hope to keep the good vibes rolling into next weekend when they take on Big Ten foe Notre Dame.