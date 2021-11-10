MSU sets school record in season-opener, routs Morehead State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the new season upon us, the Michigan State women’s basketball team came out of the gate on fire. Not literally. But pretty close.

In its season-opener against Morehead State, MSU set a new school record with 17 three-pointers in a 93-31 win over the Eagles. The previous record (15) was set in 2018 versus Bowling Green.

“That was fun,” MSU coach Suzy Merchant said. “It’s certainly something we have in our bag. Alyza (Winston) is a really good shooter, Matilda (Ekh), Mo (Joiner), Cloudy (Nia Clouden) can shoot it. We do have the ability to stretch the defense.”

“We have so much potential from the three. All-around and all aspects of the game, but we definitely have the potential to be a very good three-point shooting three-point team this year,” Winston said.

MSU graduate forward, Tamara Farquhar said on the 17 3s, “It made my job easier, honestly. Obviously, I didn’t have to rebound as much as I usually would have had to. So, that was fun.”

The Spartans have a solid mixture of returning and new players, and it’s pretty clear this isn’t the same team as last year. Throughout the entire 2020-21 season, the most threes MSU had in a game was ten.

Winston led the way for MSU with 20 points and was one of six Spartans in double-figures. Senior guard Nia Clouden added 15 points on the same day her name appeared in John R. Wooden Award Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List and the 2022 Wade Trophy preseason Watch List, an award that goes to the country’s top player.

This announcement comes after Clouden was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and WBCA Preseason Watch List for the Nancy Lieberman Award.

“I think that is well deserved. This is her fourth year playing for me. As a freshman, she came in and started every game, been solid, she’s been consistent,” Merchant said. “I think she’s worthy of all those things. You see the kids on those lists, and I think they’re all good players, and to see Nia’s name on there is definitely something she’s earned.”