GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of medical students from Michigan State University is providing homeless communities in Grand Rapids with free medical services by partnering with local outreach programs to set up pop-up clinics across the city.

Grand Rapids Street Medicine is part of a larger organization called the Street Medicine Institute, GRSM’s mission is to provide free health care to homeless populations across Grand Rapids. It provides care by setting up free clinics with partners around the city and pop-up clinics in areas where homeless individuals are, bringing medical care directly to them. It also has a free permanent clinic.

“We have over 300 students from (Michigan State University) and 25 licensed physicians from (Corewell) Health that volunteer their time at one of our four medical clinics, and people can come out here completely free of charge and see a doctor about their concerns,” Christa Schafer-Nutile, president of Grand Rapids Street Medicine, explained.

A GRSM team at a pop-up clinic, June 6, 2023.

A patient room at a GRSM pop-up clinic, June 6, 2023.

A GRSM team at a pop-up clinic. (Courtesy GRSM)

A GRSM team at a pop-up clinic. (Courtesy GRSM)

GRSM partners with organizations that already have strong community relationships and are familiar with helping people who are homeless. That makes it easier to set up the pop-up clinics, where doctors and students treat minor wounds, write prescriptions, offer basic lab work, hand out personal care supplies and refer patients to primary care facilities.

The pop-up clinics can last for several hours, depending on how many patients need treatment. On average, each one treats up to 10 patients.

GRSM has three reoccurring pop-up clinics around the city at Crossroads Community Breakfast at Crossroads Bible Church from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Immanuel Lutheran Community Breakfast at Immanuel Lutheran Church from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. every last Saturday of the month and St. Mark’s Community Breakfast at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. every second Saturday of the month. After the pop-up clinics are over, the spaces return to normal.

THE START OF GRSM

Grand Rapids Street Medicine was started by a group of MSU students in 2018. Dr. Beth Makowski, division chief of acute health at Corewell Health, reached out to Dr. Matthew Oram, who was a medical student at the time, about the lack of a student-run free clinic in the Grand Rapids area.

Oram contacted longtime friend Dr. Richard Bryce, who leads a street medicine team in Detroit. He followed the work they were doing and ultimately created GRSM.

“We really launched it (GRSM) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and started doing telemedicine to try and reduce the number of emergency room visits that were happening as a result of the pandemic,” Schafer-Nutile said.

GRSM had plans to set up a community partner clinic but had to put it on hold due to the pandemic. Instead, it started offering telemedicine at Exodus Place, a transitional housing facility in Grand Rapids, in an effort to continue to provide care in the community and help to reduce the burden on the emergency rooms.

MEL TROTTER MINISTRIES PARTNERSHIP

The permanent clinic GRSM is part of, the Community Partners Medical Clinic, is set up inside the Mel Trotter Ministries homeless shelter in the city’s Heartside neighborhood.

“Grand Rapids Street Medicine has physicians and medical students staffing the clinic on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., but the Community Partners Medical Clinic is open Monday to Thursday,” Schafer-Nutile said. “Community members do not need to be staying at Mel Trotter to receive care and walk-in visits are always welcome.”

In 2018, GRSM reached out to Mel Trotter to establish a partnership. Mel Trotter was already in talks with several organizations about starting a medical collaboration, so GRSM was drawn in alongside Trinity Health, Corewell Health, Krakoff School of Nursing and the Grand Valley State University School of Nursing.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a setback, preventing students from going out to do outreach and street medicine, so it was decided they would work with people at Mel Trotter.

“We said, ‘Well, we want them (GRSM) to at least begin to build the relationships with the folks that we serve.’ And so they started coming on Thursday evenings and doing in-reach, if you will, to the folks that are accessing our shelter in our community center.” Adrienne Goodstal, Mel Trotter Ministries chief engagement and advocacy officer, said. “I think the vision for the collaborative is to certainly grow our geographic footprint so we can reach more people. We’re really trying to coordinate the efforts of how do we share medical health information.”

In the last year, GRSM has worked with Mel Trotter, the city’s Homeless Outreach Team, Trinity Health and Catherine’s Health Center to form an outreach medical team to head out to the streets to provide care. The group would travel on foot to homeless encampments to offer the same medical services as the pop-up clinics.

A GRSM team visits homeless encampment. (Courtesy GRSM)

Organizers say GRSM is always looking to establish relationships with more community partners. Currently, it is working on expanding its work with the fire department and partnering with the EMS system to help with “street runs,” taking resources out in backpacks to meet people at encampments to provide care.

Grand Rapids Street Medicine is community funded. You can visit grandrapidsstreetmedicine.com to learn about donating and how to get involved.