MSU to require COVID vaccine or negative test at indoor athletic events

EAST LANSING, MI – DECEMBER 11: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Breslin Center on December 11, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Just like the University of Michigan announced earlier today, Michigan State University is adopting new COVID-19 protocols for all indoor athletic events.

Beginning today, Michigan State will require fans at indoor athletic events to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

The university’s indoor mask mandate remains in effect for all home athletic events.



The COVID-19 vaccine requirement applies to all those ages 12 and up.

In order to attend a sporting event, spectators must show their COVID-19 vaccination card or a digital image along with a photo ID matching the name on the card.

MSU students, faculty and staff can show their University ID as proof of vaccination with the university.

Those without proof of vaccination should bring a photo ID and either a printout or a photo of their negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the event start time.

People ages 17 and under accompanied by an adult will not be required to show a photo ID.



MSU recommends arriving early to events for verification, and no testing opportunities will be available for event attendees on site.



Additionally, refunds will not be granted as all guests can enter facilities with a negative COVID-19 test, even if they are unable or do not want to show vaccination status.



The first scheduled event with the new policy in place is the men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Jan. 5.