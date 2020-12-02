MSU’s project documenting the lives of American slaves is now taking public contributions

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University’s massive project to document the lives of American slaves is now taking contributions from academic researchers and the public.

That project, “Enslaved.org: Peoples of the Historic Slave Trade,” contains millions of records about the lives of enslaved Africans and their descendants, gathered by MSU researchers from universities, archives, museums, and family history centers. Enslaved.org has now entered its second phase, taking contributions from outside sources.

It compiles them into a searchable database that lets users access information, run analyses on the data, and even create things like maps, charts, and graphics.

According to the university, the goal is to deepen our understanding and respect for the millions of people who were victims of the slave trade, which lasted for hundreds of years.