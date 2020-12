UPDATE 12/6/2020 @ 4:11 P.M. (WLNS)—

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Lansing police are investigating a crash in Lansing, involving two trucks, and a CATA bus.

It happened shortly before 2 P.M. near the intersections of Homer and Vine street.

A 5-year-old who was involved was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.