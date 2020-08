Fire departments from Mason, Onondaga, Eaton Rapids, Delhi and Leslie all sent crews and equipment to help fight a brush fire.

The fire burned about 5 acres but no structures were burned and fire fighters had difficulty getting out to the scene so they had to truck in water.

Four fire fighters had to be checked out for possible heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

6 news will update you on air, online, and on our 6 news app when more information becomes available.