Lansing, Mich (WLNS)- Multiple fire crews are responding to a fire this morning at an apartment complex on Butler Blvd.

6 News arrived on scene around 7 A.M.

Lansing Fire Department tell 6 News that two people are at a local hospital and one is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

