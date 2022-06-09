SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Police confirmed that three people are dead and another is injured in a shooting that took place in Smithsburg on Thursday afternoon.

The police response is ongoing. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting in the response. Residents should avoid the 12900 block of Bikle Road as this continues.

Governor Larry Hogan made a statement. He said that state police were responding when the suspect shot a trooper in the shoulder. The trooper returned fire, hitting the suspect. Both are in the hospital in critical condition.

“I have been briefed on it but it’s an ongoing situation. We don’t have all of the facts and I’m not sure they’re ready to put out all of the facts without notifying next of kin,” Hogan said.

“This is a county and state agency investigation. My thoughts and prayers go out to all those involved. We certainly wish the best to all those in our small community that are involved in this situation,” said Smithsburg Mayor Donald Souders.

Officials said that there is no current threat to the public.