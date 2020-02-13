“My dream was to come back here and be the head coach” Mel Tucker named MSU football head coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Mel Tucker is officially the new head football coach at Michigan State University.

Tucker started as a graduate assistant at MSU back in 1997 under now Alabama head coach, Nick Saban. Tucker referred to being back in East Lansing as “being back home.”

“The outpouring of support, that the spartan nation has shown me and my family over the past 12 hours has been overwhelming,” said Tucker.

Mel Tucker, his wife Jojo and their two sons, Christian and Joseph, were welcomed by the Spartan community at the Breslin Center during a press conference.

6 News spoke with the Tucker’s wife and two sons, who say it’s been amazing being in Michigan.

“Just happy to be in a great football culture here, where the fans really want to win, the players really want to win, everyone is just dying to win and we’re going to try and make that happen here,” said Joseph Tucker.

Jojo told the crowd at the press conference that they got engaged in East Lansing almost 23 years ago.

Tucker was officially given the green light earlier this afternoon when the MSU Board of Trustees unanimously voted to hire Tucker as the head coach.

“He’s here, he has come back to his Spartan family and he’s as excited as we are to have him here,” said Chair of the MSU Board of Trustees, Dianne Byrum.

Tucker resigned from the University of Colorado as the head coach earlier this morning. He says the decision wasn’t easy.

“Leaving Colorado was probably it was actually the toughest thing I’ve ever done in my career, in my life actually, but this is the right time for me to be here,” said Tucker. “We have to make tough decisions at times, and this was the right decision and there’s no doubt in my mind about that.”

Being head coach at MSU is something Tucker says hes wanted for a long time.

“My dream was to come back here and be the head coach, that was my dream,” said Tucker.