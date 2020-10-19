NAACP teams with Black Voters Matter organization to help people register to vote

Lansing, MICH (WLNS)- Voting rates in the African American community have been slow according to The Black Voters Matter organization.

The group teamed up with the NAACP to make sure everyone who visited a food distribution event on Saturday was registered to vote.

Yolanda Dunigan is part of The Black Voters Matter organization and says she wants people to know every vote matters. ” We are trying to educate people and how important it is to get the vote out, the black vote out, letting them know it does make a difference,” says Dunigan.

Dunigan says she is surprised with the amount of African American people who are not registered to vote.

“It is very important to vote, we have seen what its like in order not to get out and vote.”

Carlton Evans, a member of the Lansing branch NAACP says he has one message for everyone.

“Get folks to realize that their vote matters, their vote matters.”

This is the second voter registration event the NAACP in Lansing hosted this year. There are two more that will be at the Lansing City Clerks election unit on October 31st and November 1st