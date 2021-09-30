Nassar survivor to speak during a public discussion on USA Gymnastics scandal documentary

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nassar-photo_231454

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Trina Gonczar, a Larry Nassar abuse survivor will speak at WMU-Cooley’s fall kick-off Community conversation panel discussion called, “At the Heart of Gold” today at 1:30 p.m.

The discussion will reflect her thoughts on the recently released documentary called, “At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal.”

The documentary portrays the ways professional sports prioritizes winning over everything else and portrays the abuse young female athletes have been through.

Gonczar plans to share her personal experience as a survivor on the panel.

If you would like to attend online click this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar