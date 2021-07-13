National Fry Day 2021: Where you can find the deals on french fries

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) Sparrow Medical Group will have its ribbon cutting ceremony, Tuesday, July 13, at 3pm for its new Portland facility on Hyland Drive. A facility that will come with lots of new changes.

Organizers say it will add new doctors and better access to different health care services. Some of these services include things like a new X-ray room, laboratory area and more patient rooms.

This new facility will replace its current one, and will be three-times the size. It will add 11,000 new square feet, triple its patient rooms and expand both waiting areas, allowing quicker service for patients visiting.