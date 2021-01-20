National Guardsmen pulled from duty over possible extremist ties

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Members of the National Guard gather outside the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today the House of Representatives plans to vote on Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, removing President Trump from office. Wednesday, House Democrats plan on voting on articles of impeachment. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS NEWS) — At least a dozen National Guard members have been removed from President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, with one of them having ties to the right-wing extremist group.

The two removed guard members raise concern over possible insider threats. The Pentagon confirms one of the “possible extremist links” came from a tip call and the other was reported by soldiers in the unit.

10 other members were removed for non-national security background flags by the FBI which is vetting the national guard assigned to D.C.

More than 25,000 are on call. They’ve been deputized and are now armed guarding entrances and manning checkpoints throughout the city.

CBS News has learned of an FBI warning about extremists connected to the conspiracy theorist group qanon, have talked about posing as national guard members to get closer to the event.

Since the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol, investigators have charged at least 100 with federal crimes and the acting attorney general said the past two weeks has yielded nearly 200,000 tips about people who were part of the mob.

For the first time, there are conspiracy charges against 65-year-old Thomas Caldwell. Investigators say he is a leader of the anti-government group the oathkeepers and days in advance was involved in the planning and coordination of the attack.

Prosecutors say Caldwell was in the group of oath keepers moving through the crowd on Jan. 6th.

Part of the first wave that made it through the capitol doors. Inside prosecutors say he received posts saying ” “tom take that b*** (bitch) over”; and “all members are in the tunnels under capital seal them in. turn on gas”.

Investigators say they actually have are audio recordings of the Oath Keepers communicating during the siege discussing making citizens arrests for acts of treason and elections fraud.

Also arrested, Riley Williams, remember she was accused of stealing a laptop from House Speaker’s office. She was actually turned in by a former romantic partner.