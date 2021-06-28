NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE: Five tornadoes confirmed in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms that on Saturday, a total of five tornados touched down across Michigan.
Tornados were confirmed in the following locations:
- 2 in Ionia County
- 1 in Clare County
- 1 in Huron County
- 1 in Mecosta County
A total of 6 people were injured in the EF-2 tornado located in Huron County. That twister had sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
6 News has gotten several reports of extensive damage in relation to the two tornados that touched down in Ionia County.
Most of the 6 News viewing area was under a Tornado Warning at some point on Saturday.
The National Weather Service cannot confirm a tornado unless they get reports of damage. If you sustained any damage to your home on Saturday, and you weren’t in any of the listed counties, please send them to 6 News at Newstips@wlns.com.