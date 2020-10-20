Nearly $2M in federal aid announced for Michigan specialty farmers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Federal officials announced almost $2 million in funding today for farmers who grow Michigan’s specialty crops.

That includes fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, flowers, and nursery plants. Agriculture is Michigan’s second-largest industry.

The funding, provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will support 20 projects around the state aiming to protect those crops from diseases and pests, and to help farmers be competitive on the global market.

They include projects by the Cherry Marketing Institute, the Michigan Apple Committee, the Michigan Blueberry Commission, and the Hop Growers of Michigan.

Senator Debbie Stabenow, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, says specialty crops are critical to the state’s economy.

“This new support will help Michigan farmers get their products off the farm and onto our plates during these difficult times,” she says in a press release.