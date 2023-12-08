ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Twenty-one dogs have been removed from an Allendale Township home after deputies received a complaint about animal neglect.

On Monday, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home on Boyne Boulevard off of Lake Michigan Drive after receiving an animal neglect complaint.

Responding deputies found “numerous dogs” inside the home but couldn’t find the homeowner.

On Tuesday, deputies returned with a search warrant. Once inside the home, they found 21 Pomsky dogs of various ages. They were in “fair health, however, the living conditions for the animals at the residence were extremely poor,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The dogs were taken to the Harbor Humane Society.

Some of the 21 Pomskies rescued from a home in Allendale Township, now being cared for at the Harbor Humane Society. (Dec. 8, 2023)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

The case remains under investigation.