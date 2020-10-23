Negotiators say a new COVID-19 stimulus deal could be reached soon

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Negotiators in the nation’s capital say a new deal on a COVID-19 relief package could be reached within days.

House Democrats are hashing out the deal with White House officials, including Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the $2 trillion deal will include more stimulus checks for individual Americans, funding for schools to reopen, and money for COVID-19 testing and treatment.

There are still major sticking points to overcome, including whether businesses should get COVID-19 liability protection or whether state and local governments should get any federal money.

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said today Democrats need to abandon items like health care funding for undocumented immigrants.

“They know senators in the GOP are not going to buy it,” Kudlow says. “They know that.”

Even if a deal is reached before Election Day, Americans would likely not see any benefits before they head to the polls.