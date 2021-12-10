Neighbor who called police after Lansing shooting says she’s shocked

LANISNG, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 4 this morning one Lansing resident was woken up from pounding at her door.

“Someone was there hollering for help. I saw the vehicle and I saw people out there and heard the gunshots and so I called the police,” said an anonymous neighbor.

When police arrived near Sout Cedar and Miller Rd, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy with injuries were taken to a hospital alongside a 10-week old baby with a critical injury.

“I saw the family afterward, my heart goes out to them, you know, not only the ones that were shot but the ones that, there’s still a baby out there. I just hope to catch this guy,” she said.

Lansing schools confirmed one of the teens is a student at Eastern High School and the other two are former students.

“It’s just it is very devastating, this poor young girl lost her life, for whatever reason, just ridiculous,” the neighbor continued.

As police continued to investigate the scene, the intersection was blocked off for hours – some people couldn’t even get to work.

“We’re supposed to open by 10 o’clock but the police is investigating something… So I’ve been waiting here,” said Hem Magar Lungeli, owner of International Food Mart.

Several neighbors were shocked when they heard the news.

“I’ve never seen anything like this…. I’m really sad for the families I pray for you,” said Judy, another neighbor who’s lived in the area for nearly 50 years.

And others say hearing gunshots around the area isn’t new, but it’s different when it’s right in front of your home.

“It is shocking. The violence is getting more out of control. And I think our communities need to step up more and be aware of what’s going on to support our police department and support each other. We really need to look out for each other,” said the neighbor who called the police.