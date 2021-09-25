Neighbors speechless after triple homicide in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Tonight neighbors say they are speechless after a triple homicide that happened last night in their community.

6 News was near the scene tonight and spoke to neighbors who say after seeing all the police activity last night. They were not surprised to hear the news this morning.

Neighbors also say they went to high school with one of the victims. They say the suspect 23-year-old Daniel James Sougstad is related to the victims, but Eaton County police have not confirmed this information yet. They’re staying pretty tight-lipped on this ongoing investigation.

Early this morning police confirmed that the suspect Daniel James Sougstad is in custody. The Eaton County Sheriff’s office says they plan to release information about the incident on Monday.